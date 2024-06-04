Corruption
UNB, Cumilla
Tue Jun 4, 2024 01:03 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 02:17 AM

Most Viewed

Corruption

Tk 1.77 crore graft: Bakhrabad Gas ex-deputy manager, his wife sued

UNB, Cumilla
Tue Jun 4, 2024 01:03 AM Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 02:17 AM
Anti-Corruption Commission Logo

The Anti-Corruption Commission today filed a case against a former deputy manager of Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Ltd and his wife on charges of embezzling Tk 1.77 crore.

Deputy Assistant Director of Cumilla Office Mohammad Atiqur Rahman filed the case against Abdul Hai Bhuiyan, 62, and his wife Anjuman Ara Begum, 56, yesterday, Deputy Director Fazlul Haque said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The accused are residents of Bara Vatua area of Comilla Barura upazila.

According to case statement, the accused who are currently living in West Bagichagaon of the town, could not show any source of acquisition of wealth worth more than TK 1.77 crore.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘সাময়িক বন্ধ’ বেনজীরের সাভানা ইকো রিসোর্ট

রিসোর্টের বুকিং ম্যানেজার মো. সাব্বির দ্যা ডেইলি স্টারকে এ নিশ্চিত করে বলেন, কর্তৃপক্ষের নির্দেশে বন্ধ রাখা হয়েছে৷

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ইসলামী ব্যাংকের লকার থেকে স্বর্ণের গহনা গায়েব: ৪ জনের বিরুদ্ধে অভিযোগ

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification