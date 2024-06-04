Tk 1.77 crore graft: Bakhrabad Gas ex-deputy manager, his wife sued

The Anti-Corruption Commission today filed a case against a former deputy manager of Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Ltd and his wife on charges of embezzling Tk 1.77 crore.

Deputy Assistant Director of Cumilla Office Mohammad Atiqur Rahman filed the case against Abdul Hai Bhuiyan, 62, and his wife Anjuman Ara Begum, 56, yesterday, Deputy Director Fazlul Haque said.

The accused are residents of Bara Vatua area of Comilla Barura upazila.

According to case statement, the accused who are currently living in West Bagichagaon of the town, could not show any source of acquisition of wealth worth more than TK 1.77 crore.