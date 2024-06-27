Sylhet's Bishwanath municipality mayor suspended over irregularities

The government has suspended Sylhet's Bishwanath Municipality mayor Muhibur Rahman over alleged widespread irregularities.

The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives issued a notification, signed by its deputy secretary Abdur Rahman, in this regard today.

According to the notification, the ministry took the action against Mayor Muhibur Rahman as several allegations brought against him have been proven though investigation.

The allegations include holding the monthly general meeting of the municipal council at his residence, not holding meetings of the city coordination committee, not giving copies of the meeting's minutes to councillors, not setting up the waste management of the municipality but dumping waste inside the town, dumping garbage in the Basia River and travelling to UK without permission.