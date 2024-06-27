SC lawyer appeals to ACC to probe ex-DMP chief Asaduzzaman's wealth

A Supreme court lawyer has submitted an appeal to the Anti-Corruption Commission, seeking an investigation into the wealth statement of former Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia.

The Daily Star obtained a copy of the 14-page appeal that was submitted to the ACC.

Supreme Court lawyer Salah Uddin Reagan submitted the plea to the ACC chairman this afternoon.

Reagan said, "The prime minister has declared 'zero-tolerance' policy against corruption in the country. But the ACC has not taken any action so far despite the huge wealth of former DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia published in various media."

He said, "That is why I have submitted an appeal to the ACC chairman. If no initiative is taken in this regard, we will send a legal notice to ACC. If that too does not work, we will take the matter to the High Court."

According to the appeal, there are allegations that Asaduzzaman Mia has accumulated huge wealth beyond his salary, allowances, and other facilities that he got during his service.

In the appeal, Reagan highlighted the details of assets belonging to Asaduzzaman Mia, his wife, children and some of his relatives.