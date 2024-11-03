Reforms underway to prevent corruption

Says energy adviser

The interim government has started institutional reform works to prevent corruption and ensure transparency and accountability in all sectors, said Energy, Road Transport, and Railways Affairs Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan yesterday.

He said this while addressing a seminar at a city hotel.

The seminar, titled "Harmonizing Reform and Sustainable Infrastructure Development for a Prosperous Bangladesh," was organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum.

The interim government has destroyed the infrastructure connected to corruption, the adviser said, adding that efforts are underway to reduce corruption to a tolerable limit.

"We have not ascended to power; we assumed the responsibility," he noted, saying, "So every project should be considered based on people's interests, not for the vested group," he said.

The previous government implemented various projects for the interests of their nexus, so that vested groups, relatives, and individuals could grab a huge amount of money from those, he added.

Pointing out the government's plan to increase use of renewable energy, the adviser said the ongoing activities under the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provisions) Act 2010 (Amended 2021) were suspended along with the government power to fix electricity and gas prices under.

He said the government has a plan to excavate 50 exploration wells by 2025, adding, "Henceforth all purchases in the energy sector will be through the open tender method rather than negotiations."

He also said the energy ministry has taken the initiative to install a substation to supply electricity smoothly.

Regarding energy price, Fouzul Kabir said the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) will decide on fuel and energy price.