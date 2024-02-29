Rajshahi farmers rally against corruption in water distribution

Farmers in Rajshahi today demanded an end to irregularities in irrigation water distribution and deep tubewell operator appointments.

Bangladesh Krishak Samity staged a sit-in and rally at the city's Batar Mor area at 12:00pm, demanding action against corruption, urging the North Rajshahi Irrigation Project's implementation for water conservation.

The farmers marched to Barind Multipurpose Development Authority, submitting a memorandum with six demands, including round-the-clock power supply, fair-priced solar power, and diesel alternatives for agricultural lands.

Among their other demands are preventing abuse by tubewell operators and renovating canals, beels, government ponds, dighis, and ensuring the right to use water by farmers.

The farmers also called for displaying BMDA rules at offices and deep tube wells, issuing agriculture cards, reducing input costs, and implementing rural ration and crop insurance. They insisted on protecting the Barind region's agriculture, farmland, and biodiversity.

With the Samity's Rajshahi chapter president Bijon Sarker, the Samity's central leaders including president SMA Sabur and general secretary Kazi Sazzad Zahir Chandan spoke at the event.