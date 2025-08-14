Purbachal scam: Trials begin in 3 cases against Hasina, family

A Dhaka court yesterday began trials in three corruption cases against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 22 others, including four of her family members, over alleged irregularities in the allocation of Purbachal New Town plots, recording depositions from the complainants.

The family members named in the cases are Hasina's sister Sheikh Rehana, her nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, and nieces Azmina Siddiq and British MP Tulip Siddiq.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lodged six cases between January 12 and 14 with its Dhaka Integrated District Office-1 over the alleged scam.

In yesterday's proceedings, ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin, the complainant in one case against 17 people, including Hasina, Rehana, and Tulip, testified before Judge Md Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 from 10:45am to 12:15pm.

The court then heard ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya in another graft case against 18 people, including Hasina, Azmina, and Tulip, from 12:45pm to 1:40pm. In the third case against 18 accused, including Hasina, Radwan, and Tulip, ACC Assistant Director SM Rashadul Islam testified from 1:45pm to 2:25pm.

Court sources said that as all the accused have been declared fugitives, there was no scope for defence lawyers to appear on their behalf, they said.

According to the ACC, Hasina, in collusion with senior Rajuk officials, unlawfully obtained six 10-katha plots in Purbachal's Sector 27 diplomatic zone for herself, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Rehana, and Rehana's children Bobby and Azmina.

The ACC also alleged that Tulip, though she did not receive a plot, used her influence to secure plots for Rehana, Bobby, and Azmina.

On August 11, Salahuddin, Keya, and Rashadul testified in three other graft cases against 23 accused, including Hasina, Joy, and Putul.

The ACC filed six charge sheets with the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court on March 25, naming Hasina as a common accused in all. Arrest warrants were issued on April 10, 13, and 15 against Hasina, her relatives, and others after the court took cognisance of the charges.

On July 1, the court ordered gazette notifications summoning 29 accused to appear. Charges were framed against them on July 31.