Purbachal plot scam: 3 witnesses testify in three cases against Hasina, Tulip

Three prosecution witnesses yesterday testified in three graft cases against 23 people, including deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and niece British MP Tulip Siddiq.

The witnesses are Rajuk officials Mahbubar Rahman, Ashim Shil and Ullas Chowdhury.

Judge Md Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 in Dhaka recorded their statements, said ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam.

Hasina and Tulip have been made the common accused in the three cases.

After recording statements, the court also set September 4 for next hearings in three cases.

On August 13, the complainants of three cases -- Deputy Director of Anti-Corruption Commission Md Salahuddin and Assistant Directors Afnan Jannat Keya and SM Rashadul Hasan -- testified before the court.

The anti-graft body -- between January 12 and 14 -- lodged six cases with its Dhaka Integrated District Office-1 over alleged irregularities in the allocation of plots under the Purbachal New Town project.

The ACC alleged that Hasina, in collusion with senior Rajuk officials, unlawfully secured six plots -- each measuring 10 kathas, in the diplomatic zone of Sector 27 of the Purbachal New Town project for herself, her daughter Saima Wazed Putul and son Sajeeb Wazed Joy; Rehana and her son Radwan and daughter Azmina despite their ineligibility under existing regulations.