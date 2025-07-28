'Money laundering': CID freezes Tk17cr in accounts tied to ex-AL MP Bahar, daughter Suchona

53 bank accounts under 17 banks have been frozen based on a court order

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has frozen bank accounts holding over Tk17.39 crore belonging to former Awami League lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar and his daughter, former Cumilla city mayor Tahseen Bahar Shuchona, over allegations of money laundering, fraud, and financial misconduct.

Bahar, a former MP from Cumilla-6, and his daughter allegedly "embezzled large sums through fraudulent means, forged documents, accepted commissions illegally, received money through hundi, and laundered the proceeds to different countries", said a press statement sent by CID.

A total of 53 bank accounts under 17 banks -- linked to Bahar, his daughter, and their associated entities -- have been frozen based on a court order issued on July 8 this year, it added.

The accounts jointly held Tk 17,39,97,600.

The investigation is being conducted by the Financial Crimes Unit of CID in Dhaka.

The freezing of the accounts came following a petition from the investigating officer, who sought the court's directive to secure the funds during the ongoing probe.

CID said legal proceedings under the Money Laundering Prevention Act will be initiated soon.