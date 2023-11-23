'Irregularities' in Biman Pilot Recruitment: Capt Sazid’s licence suspended

Biman Bangladesh pilot Captain Sazid Ahmed's licence has been put on hold by Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) for his alleged involvement in pilot recruitment.

Until the investigation probing his involvement in the recruitment of unqualified pilots in February last year is completed, his licence is suspended, said a CAAB order, signed by Director (flight safety and regulations) Group Captain Md Mukeet-ul-Alam Miah, issued on Monday.

Captain Ahmed, who was the former chief of training, was removed from his position on March 9 this year.

On March 1, 2023, The Daily Star published a report titled "Biman paying for hiring unqualified Boeing 777 pilots" highlighting the involvement of Captain Ahmed in recruitment-related irregularities.

An internal Biman investigation found Captain Ahmed's alleged involvement in creating an "artificial pilot crisis" just to get his wife, first officer Sadia Ahmed, recruited as a contractual pilot, said Biman insiders with the knowledge of proceedings.

The Daily Star had pointed out that Sadia's Higher Secondary School Certificate was forged.

In late March, CAAB suspended the privileges of commercial pilot licence (CPL) of Sadia Ahmed, after it found that her educational certificate was fake.

A probe was initiated against Sadia but she left the country without appearing before the Biman's investigation committee.

The investigation was stopped abruptly on October 18, showed a Biman office order.

Biman mentioned that it was because the High Court had formed a committee to investigate the same.

The HC, however, gave no directions regarding the halting of ongoing investigations.