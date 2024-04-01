Illegal wealth: Court frames charges against retired SC judge, son

A Dhaka court today framed charges against Joynul Abedin, a retired judge of the Appellate Division, and his son Faisal Abedin in a case filed over amassing illegal wealth beyond known sources of income.

Joynul Abedin, now on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after Judge Md Badrul Alam Bhuiyan of Dhaka's Special Judge's Court-8 of Dhaka read out the charges to him.

Before that, the judge dismissed the petition submitted for discharging him from the charges of the case.

Charges were framed against Faisal Abedin in his absence as he went into hiding to avoid the arrest. The judge also issued arrest warrant against him.

The judge fixed May 30 for starting trial of the case.

In 2022, the Anti-Corruption Commission submitted a charge sheet against Joynul Abedin and his son Faisal Abedin.

Earlier on July 27, 2019, the ACC filed a case against Justice Joynul Abedin, who retired on December 31, 2009, and his wife.

The ACC opened the investigation against the former Supreme Court judge in 2010.The case statement said Joynul Abedin earned Tk 35,49,909 illegally and concealed the assets of Tk 9,49,909.

On the other hand, his wife Hasina Abedin earned illegal wealth without known sources of income.Joynul Abedin was appointed as a High Court judge in 1991 and retired as an Appellate Division judge in 2009.