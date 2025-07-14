Graft case against Tulip Siddiq, 2 others: HC stays proceedings of one accused

The High Court has stayed the proceedings against one of three accused including Tulip Siddiq, former UK anti-corruption and treasury minister and niece of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in a corruption case.

The case was filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against them on charge of unlawfully acquiring a flat in Dhaka's Gulshan area.

The other two are Shah Md Khasruzzaman and Sardar Mosharraf Hossain, both former assistant legal advisers of RAJUK.

The HC bench led by Justice Mohammad Ali stayed the proceedings against Shah Khasruzzaman for three months on July 8 following a petition by him seeking to quash the proceedings, ACC's lawyer MA Aziz Khan told The Daily Star last night.

The HC also issued a rule asking the state to explain why the proceedings of the case aganst Khasruzzaman should not be scrapped.

There is no legal bar to run the trial proceedings against Tulip and Mosharraf in the case following the HC order, he added.

MA Aziz said the ACC will move an appeal before the Appellate Division challenging the HC order.

The ACC filed the case on April 15, alleging the trio benefited from undue privileges in securing a flat from Eastern Housing Limited. ACC Assistant Director Monirul Islam lodged the case at the agency's Dhaka office.