Freeze bank accounts of ex-home minister: court

A Dhaka court today ordered the authorities concerned to freeze nine bank accounts of former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in connection with a graft case.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the order after the ACC submitted an application in this regard, said an ACC official working in the court.

Of the nine accounts, three were opened at Union Bank PLC and City Bank PLC respectively, while one was opened at Janata Bank PLC, Shimanto Bank PLC, and Sonali Bank PLC each.

There are around Tk 12.11 crore in these accounts, said the ACC application.

During the investigation, the ACC found the former home boss acquired Tk 16.41 crore through means beyond known sources of income, it also read.

There were suspicious transactions of around Tk 55.92 crore in eight bank accounts of Kamal, added the application.

On October 9 this year, the anti-graft watchdog filed the case with its integrated office-1 in Dhaka against Kamal.