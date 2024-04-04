Former JP MP Abdul Kader gets 4 yrs in corruption case

A Dhaka court today sentenced former Jatiya Party lawmaker of Gaibandha-1 constituency Col (retd) Abdul Kader Khan to four years in jail in a corruption case filed for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-9 handed down the sentence in the presence of the accused at the courtroom. The judge also fined him Tk 61.92 lakh.

Earlier, the prosecution and the defence completed their arguments and the court recorded statements of seven prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.

Anti-Corruption Commission Assistant Director Wahid Monjur Sohag filed the case against Kader Khan with Ramna Model Police Station on May 26, 2019.

After an investigation, the ACC pressed charges against Kader Khan on March 16, 2021.

On June 11, 2019, Kader Khan was sentenced to life in jail in the case filed over murder of Awami League lawmaker Manjurul Islam Liton.

Manjurul Islam Liton was shot point-blank by some miscreants at his village at Shahbaz Masterpara area under Sarbananda union of Sundarganj upazila on December 31, 2016.