First-class magistrate appointed to look after Benazir's Gulshan flats

A Dhaka court today appointed a first-class magistrate as an administrator to look after four confiscated flats of former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and his family members.

The flats are located at Rancon Icon Tower in Dhaka city's Gulshan area.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain passed the order accepting a petition filed by ACC Director (Property Management Unit) Md Monjur Morshed, said the anti-graft body's Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

In the application, Monjur Morshed told the court that the same court on June 6 appointed administrators to look after some of the immovable properties of Benazir and his family members.

After that, Monjur Morshed along with some ACC officials went to visit the flats and talked to the building's receptionist Meherab Hossain. The receptionist informed them that the flats' owners did not live there, and he did not know their whereabouts. The owners even took the keys of the flats with them.

Moreover, Md Jasim, the manager of the building, was not found there.

There is a matter of utility charges, especially service charges, which are supposed to be paid every month. The flats need to be accessible for assessment of the utility charges, said the ACC public prosecutor.

The application also added that a first-class magistrate should be appointed as an administrator to enter the flats in absence of the flat owners.

Earlier, on June 27, the court appointed some administrators to look after the confiscated immovable properties of former IGP Benazir and his family members.

ACC's director of property management unit will look after the properties in Dhaka and Rupganj in Narayanganj. The deputy commissioner of Bandarban will look after the land properties in the district.

The immovable properties are 24 kathas of land at Rupganj, three kathas of land at Dhaka's Gulshan, two flats measuring 3,075 square feet at Badda, six flats at Adabor and 25 acres of land in Bandarban.