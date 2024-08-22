Falu gets bail in four corruption cases

Former BNP lawmaker Mosaddek Ali Falu today secured bail in four cases including a money laundering case after he surrendered before three separate courts in Dhaka.

The courts earlier showed him as a fugitive accused and issued arrest warrants against him as he went into hiding after getting bail in these cases, said his lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder.

One of the cases was filed with Motijheel Police Station on July 8, 2008 over illegally amassing wealth of Tk 14.95 crore and concealing information about his property worth Tk 4.57 crore.

In this case, Judge Md Nazrul Islam of Special Judge Court-10 of Dhaka granted bail to Falu, also chairman and managing director of NTV.

Meanwhile, Judge SM Ziaur Rahman of Dhaka Divisional Special Judge's Court gave bail to the BNP leader in another case filed over siphoning off Tk 183.92 crore to Dubai.

At the same time, Judge Md Iqbal Hossain of Special Judge's Court-5 of Dhaka granted him bail in two other cases. One case was filed over acquiring wealth beyond known sources of income and concealing information and the other was filed on charges of embezzling relief during the regime of army-backed caretaker government in 2007.