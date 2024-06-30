Ex-NBR official Matiur's wife applies to withdraw travel ban

Laila Kaniz Lucky, wife of former member of National Board of Revenue Matiur Rahman, today applied to a Dhaka court to withdraw a travel ban imposed on her for alleged corruption.

The same court on June 24 issued a travel ban on her, her husband and their son Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman Arnob.

Laila, also upazila parishad chairman of Narsingdi's Raipura, in her application said that she is suffering from different ailments, including heart disease for which she has taken treatment from India, Canada, USA and Dubai.

The application said the travel ban on her needs to be lifted as she requires regular check-up in those countries.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam opposed it saying that she would flee if the court allows her to go abroad.

After hearing the both sides, Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka set July 27 for hearing on the issue.

On June 24, the ACC placed an application to the court and said Matiur, also former president of the NBR's Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal, and his family members were trying to leave the country, so a travel ban should be needed from preventing them to go abroad. Moreover, they are also trying to launder money abroad, it said.

Earlier, the ACC formed a three-member committee to probe into the allegations brought against them over amassing a huge amount of wealth through illegal means.

The controversy regarding Matiur's wealth surfaced after his son Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat posted a photo of a sacrificial goat on social media and claimed to have bought for Tk 12 lakh.