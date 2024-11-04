Corruption
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 4, 2024 10:24 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 10:40 PM

Corruption

Ex-addl secretary Amjad, his son arrested with Tk 1cr

Star Digital Report
Mohammadpur raids lead to 108 arrests
Illustration: Star Digital Graphics

Law enforcers in a joint operation have arrested former additional secretary Mohammad Amjad Hossain Khan and his son from their Uttara residence and seized approximately Tk 1.09 crore in cash, a significant amount of foreign currency, 11 iPhones, and luxury watches.

The items were recovered during a raid conducted by joint forces last night.

Nazmul Hasan, inspector (investigation) of Uttara West Police Station, told The Daily Star that the joint forces raided House 33 in Uttara Sector 11, leading to the arrests of Amjad Hossain and his son, KM Asif Hasan.

Amjad Hossain retired in 2020 as additional secretary to the Ministry of Rural Development and Cooperatives.

A case has been filed against him for the illegal possession of foreign currency.

When produced before a magistrate, the court sent Amjad to jail.

"We will apply for his remand for further questioning," the inspector added.

