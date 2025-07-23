Court issues travel bans on Diamond World MD, family

A Dhaka court today issued travel bans on Diamond World Managing Director Dilip Kumar Agarwala, his wife Sobita Agarwala, their son Yash Agarwala, daughter Achol Agarwala and four others in connection with corruption allegations brought against them.

Four others are former president of Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) Enamul Haque Khan, his wife Sharmeen Khan, their son Alif Imran Khan and daughter Laviba Nisarat Khan.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Rezaul Karim, who is leading the inquiry team, submitted an application in this regard.

In the application, the ACC official said the investigation in the corruption allegations of amassing huge illegal wealth through smuggling gold during the Awami League regime is underway.

The ACC official came to know from reliable source that the suspects including Dilip were attempting to go abroad. If they do so, the investigation might be hampered, said the ACC in his application.

Although Dilip has been arrested, he might go abroad after being granted bail, the official said.

The court also ordered the ACC to send a copy of the order to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.

Rapid Action Battalion on September 3 last year arrested Dilip from Akash Tower in Dhaka's Gulshan area in connection with the killing of Hridoy Ahmed during the quota reform movement in front of Brac University on July 19 last year.

Dilip is a former president of Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) and former director and vice president of FBCCI.