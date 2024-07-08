Court issues travel ban against Sylhet customs commissioner Enamul

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on Mohammed Enamul Haque, commissioner of Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate in Sylhet, in a case filed over acquiring wealth worth Tk 9.76 crore illegally.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after the Anti-Corruption Commission's Deputy Director Farzana Yasmin, also investigation officer of the case, appealed to the court, an official of the anti-graft watchdog told The Daily Star.

On June 5, the court ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate all immoveable properties of Enamul, former commissioner of the Commissionerate of Customs Valuation and Internal Audit, in connection with the case.

The properties are: 11 flats in Kakrail, Mohammadpur, and Gulshan areas of the capital, five kathas of land in Gazipur, and eight kathas in Dhaka's Badda.

On July 31 last year, ACC Assistant Director Mahbubul Alam in Dhaka filed the case, accusing Enamul of amassing Tk 9.76 crore, which is inconsistent with his income and beyond his known sources of income.

According to the case statement, the accused bought land, flats, and commercial spaces at 64 places for Tk 21.52 crore between 1993 and 2022. He had gold ornaments, savings, and investment in share market, and fish farm worth Tk 58.32 lakh.