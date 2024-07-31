Court issues travel ban against ex-shipping chief engineer, wife

A Dhaka court has issued a travel ban on SM Nazmul Haque, former chief engineer and ship surveyor of Department of Shipping, and his wife Sahela Nazmul in connection with a case filed on charge of acquisition, possession and smuggling of assets outside of disclosed income.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka today passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Hafizul Islam, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted an application in this regard.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the petition on behalf of the watchdog.

In the application, the IO said they came to know from a reliable source that Nazmul and his wife Sahela were trying to leave the country. So, a travel ban would be needed to prevent them from going abroad.

After the hearing, the judge directed authorities concerned to send a copy of the order sheet to the Chief Special Branch (Immigration) to take further steps in this regard.

On July 30 last year, the ACC filed a case against the couple with its Integrated District Office Dhaka-1.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that Nazmul has shown investment in various bank accounts, business establishments and joint ventures held in the name of his wife to conceal or disguise the illegal nature, source, location, ownership and control of proceeds of crime through bribery and corruption, it said.

ACC said it found such irregularities during the assessment of the duo's assets and wealth statements.