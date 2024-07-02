Bridge Collapse: ACC sues Tangail municipality mayor, 5 others

The Anti-Corruption Commission today filed a case against a municipal mayor and five others in connection with the collapse of an under-construction bridge over the Louhajang river in the Baradoma area in Tangail town.

Biplab Hossain, assistant director of ACC Tangail, filed the case as a complainant with a Special Court in Tangail, reports our Tangail correspondent quoting Public Prosecutor S Akbar Khan.

The accused are Tangail Municipal Mayor SM Sirajul Haque Alamgir, contractor and engineering firm Bricks and Bridges Ltd, builder (JV) Proprietor Mustafa Mohammad Masud, Project Director AKM Rashid Ahmed, Executive Engineer of Tangail municipality Shibbir Ahmed Azmi, Assistant Engineer Rajeev Kumar Guha and Sub-Assistant Engineer AKM Jinnatul Haque.

Tangail municipality was implementing the bridge construction funded by Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) on the Louhajang river at Beradoma area in the town.

The bridge, being built at a cost of Tk 3.6 crore, was set to be 40 metres long and 8 metres wide and scheduled to be completed on May 11, 2022.

The construction of the bridge started on November 12, 2020.

However, before the construction work was completed, on the night of June 16, 2022, the under-construction bridge collapsed after bamboos and wooden poles under it were removed.

The ACC in the case said the bridge collapsed due to using low-quality construction material and the negligence of the authorities.