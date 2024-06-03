Corruption
Star Digital Report
Mon Jun 3, 2024 11:00 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 12:16 AM

Corruption

Benazir's Savanna Eco Resort closed

Star Digital Report
Mon Jun 3, 2024 11:00 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 12:16 AM
Photo: Savanna Bangladesh

Savanna Eco Resort, owned by former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family, has been closed following allegations of illegal asset acquisition.

The resort's booking manager, Md Sabbir, confirmed this to The Daily Star, stating that the closure was directed by the authorities due to technical issues.

Sabbir assured that the public would be informed via the resort's Facebook page once it reopens.

The shutdown comes amid ongoing investigations into the alleged illegal wealth accumulation by the former IGP and his family.

