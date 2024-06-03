Benazir's Savanna Eco Resort closed

Savanna Eco Resort, owned by former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family, has been closed following allegations of illegal asset acquisition.

The resort's booking manager, Md Sabbir, confirmed this to The Daily Star, stating that the closure was directed by the authorities due to technical issues.

Sabbir assured that the public would be informed via the resort's Facebook page once it reopens.

The shutdown comes amid ongoing investigations into the alleged illegal wealth accumulation by the former IGP and his family.