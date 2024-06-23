Benazir to face legal actions if he fails to show up: ACC secy

Former police chief Benazir Ahmed will face legal actions if he fails to show up before the Anti-Corruption Commission today within office hours, said ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin.

During a press briefing, the official said the ACC has received a letter from the former inspector general of police containing his statement regarding the allegations of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

There is no information in the letter regarding his appearance before the ACC, she added.

"Now the ACC probe team will take further decision based on the statement of Benazir," she also said.

However, she did not reveal details of the letter.

"Benazir Ahmed was supposed to give his statement before the ACC and face quizzing today about the allegations made against him … The investigation team will take legal actions if he does not appear before the commission during office hours today to give his statement." she said.

She went on, "His wife and daughters have been asked to appear tomorrow. The investigation team will follow the law and take action against them if they also do not show up by the scheduled time tomorrow."

Benazir Ahmed did not appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today, even after the commission granted him 16 additional days to do so.

The former police officer was scheduled to appear before the ACC's investigation committee at 10:00am today.

Earlier, several ACC officials reported that Benazir Ahmed did not submit any new requests for more time.

Benazir and his family members missed ACC appointments on June 6 and 9 respectively. The ACC then rescheduled the dates to June 23 and June 24.

Previously, he requested time to appear before the ACC once, but the ACC laws and regulations do not clearly specify provisions over the second extension.