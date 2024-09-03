Corruption
Star Digital Report
ACC summons Noor-e-Alam Chy and 4 others

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today summoned former Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury and four others over various allegations of corruption and amassing of illegal assets through abuse of power.

The four are: former state minister for law Qamrul Islam, former state minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Kujendra Lal Tripura, and two former Awami League lawmakers Ziaur Rahman and Qashim Uddin Ahmed.

Noor-e-Alam and the others will have to appear -- in person -- at the ACC headquarters tomorrow, according to the sources at the commission.

 

push notification