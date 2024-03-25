ACC sues ex-Bogura MP, wife for amassing Tk 2 crore illegally

The Anti-Corruption Commission today sued former Bogura lawmaker Rezaul Karim Bablu and his wife Beauty Khatun for amassing wealth worth of around Tk 2 crore illegally.

Md Zahangir Alam, deputy director of Bogura ACC office, filed two separate cases against the couple at the office today, reports our local correspondent.

Zahangir said, "Former lawmaker Reazul Karim Bablu has amassed wealth worth of Tk 74.30 lakh illegally, which is a punishable crime under section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act-2004."

One the other hand, Rezaul's wife Beauty Begum has amassed illegal wealth worth of Tk 1.05 crore.

The ACC asked the duo to submit their wealth statements on the December 15, 2021.

Bablu and his wife submitted their wealth statement on February 6, 2022.

He was elected lawmaker from Bogura-7 constituency with BNP's support in 2018 national election.

According to his 2018 affidavit, his annual income was only Tk 5,000 which meant his monthly income was around Tk 416.

However, his 2024 affidavit showed that Rezaul's income increased nearly 724 times in last five years after being elected a lawmaker.