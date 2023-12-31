ACC sues Banshkhali UP chairman, wife over illegal wealth

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today sued a union parishad (UP) chairman of Banshkhali upazila and his wife for accumulating huge amount of wealth illegally beyond their known source of income and concealing information in the wealth statement.

The accused are Banshkhali upazila's Chambal UP Chairman and Union Awami League (AL) convener Mujibul Haque Chowdhury, 51, and his wife Saheda Begum Nuri, 41, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Mujibul Haque made the headlines after making a threat to US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas in Chattogram's local dialect during a BNP-Jamaat's anti-hartal and protest rally in November 6.

ACC Assistant Director (AD) Abdul Malek filed two separate cases against the couple with the ACC office over illegal wealth, confirmed ACC Director Atiqul Islam.

According to the case statements Mujibul obtained Tk 56,71,014 illegally beyond his known source of income while his wife Saheda Begum also accumulated Tk 86,62,797 illegally concealing information in tax documents.

In the case document, the ACC said Mujib accumulated the wealth and later transferred it to his wife to conceal wealth information.