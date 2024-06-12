ACC sues 2 BMET employees for issuing 4,000 forged clearances

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday filed a case against two employees of the Bureau of Manpower, Employment, and Training for illegally producing around 4,000 smart cards (exit clearances) of the BMET for the UAE workers.

ACC Assistant Director Ranjit Kumar Karmakar filed the case against BMET System Analyst Saidul Islam and Assistant cum Computer Operator Saiful Islam with its Integrated District Office-1.

According to the case statement, the ACC found discrepancies in the card numbers issued for the UAE in the clearance report mentioned on the BMET website compared to the numbers of the cards received by the recruiting agencies at different times since January 2022.

In addition, a number of the cards have been edited and deleted, and there is evidence of attempts to conform to the number of appointments issued by the ministry.

The ACC officials verified the number of pay orders and invoices and the smart issuance of income tax and other fees, including welfare fees, taken daily in the Immigration Management System Software Exit Branch of BMET, the case document said.

During the verification, it was found that the cards issued daily is much higher than the number issued in the BMET software of the recruiting agencies mentioned in the complaint.

The ACC found that 2,960 cards were approved by the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment from January 1, 2020, to May 12, 2022 for eight recruiting agencies.

However, 6,938 smart cards have been issued from BMET's Immigration Management System software, and an additional 3,978 smart cards have been issued illegally, the case statement read.

The ACC found the involvement of the two accused including BMET's system analyst Saidul.

The accused have been charged under Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, and Section 109 of the Penal Code.

According to the case, the accused benefited financially by illegally issuing an additional 3,978 smart cards.