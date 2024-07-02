ACC seeks wealth statement of Matiur, family

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has issued notices to former member of National Board of Revenue Matiur Rahman, his two wives, and children to submit their wealth statements.

Letters were issued in this regard from the ACC headquarters today, ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin told the media.

She said ACC has sought wealth statements of Matiur Rahman, first wife Laila Kaniz, her children Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman Arnab, Farzana Rahman Ipsita, and second wife Shammi Akhtar Shivli.

According to the notices, on the basis of information, the ACC has come to believe that Matiur owns a large amount of assets in his name and the names of others beyond known sources of income.

All movable and immovable assets, liabilities, sources of income and the details of their acquisition shall be submitted to the commission.