ACC raids BRTA office in Natore

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today raided the BRTA office in Natore for alleged violation of laws in providing services for vehicle registration and driving licences.

A three-member team from the ACC Rajshahi office launched a raid at the BRTA office in Natore this afternoon, reports Natore correspondent.

During this time, the ACC officials spoke to several applicants who were allowed to take driving licence and motorcycle registration on the basis of random choice.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Assistant Director of Rajshahi Integrated Office Amir Hossain led the campaign.

At the end of the campaign Amir Hossain said this operation was conducted on the orders of the head office of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Dhaka office, on the allegation that some dishonest officers and employees of BRTA Natore were accepting bribes through brokers.

"During the operation, we got the initial truth of these irregularities and corruption by calling the mobile phones of several service recipients.

"I discussed these issues with the assistant director of BRTA Natore. He warned the concerned officials. He also said that he will conduct a mobile court to stop the theft of brokers," the official added.