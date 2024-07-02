Corruption
Tue Jul 2, 2024 06:25 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 06:28 PM

Corruption

ACC primary probe finds grafts evidence against Benazir

Photo: Collected from Facebook

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has obtained preliminary information indicating that former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed, as well as his wife and daughters, acquired assets beyond their known sources of income.

The commission has also found evidence of more immovable and movable assets, both domestically and internationally, under their names and aliases.

ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin shared this information at a press conference held at the ACC headquarters today.

She stated that preliminary information has been obtained about assets acquired beyond known income sources in the names of Benazir Ahmed, his wife Jisaan Mirza, and their two daughters -- Farheen Rishta Binte Benazir and Tahseen Raisa Binte Benazir.

She mentioned that the commission has decided to issue separate asset declaration notices to them under Section 26(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004. Accordingly, asset declaration notices were issued to them today.

|অপরাধ ও বিচার

দেশে-বিদেশে বেনজীরের নামে-বেনামে সম্পদের প্রাথমিক তথ্য পাওয়া গেছে: দুদক

এক সংবাদ সম্মেলনে দুদক সচিব খোরশেদা ইয়াসমিন এ তথ্য জানান।

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মতিউর ও তার পরিবারের সম্পদ বিবরণী চেয়ে দুদকের নোটিশ

২৯ মিনিট আগে
