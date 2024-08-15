Corruption
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:39 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:43 PM

Most Viewed

Corruption

ACC to launch probe against ex-minister Asaduzzaman

Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:39 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:43 PM
BNP’s top leaders can’t avoid responsibility for violence, cop murder: home minister
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to launch an investigation against former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan over the allegation of amassing illegal wealth through corruption and abuse of power.

The ACC finalised the decision today, the commission's Deputy Director Akhtarul Islam confirmed to The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The decision came 10 days after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

Asaduzzaman has been made accused in a number of cases filed regarding the recent mass protest.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
শেখ হাসিনা, জনতা ব্যাংক, সালমান এফ রহমান, ঋণ খেলাপি, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক,
|ব্যাংক

জনতা ব্যাংককে বড় ঝুঁকিতে ফেলেছে সালমান এফ রহমানের বেক্সিমকো

জুন শেষে জনতা ব্যাংক থেকে বেক্সিমকো গ্রুপের নেওয়া মোট ঋণের পরিমাণ দাঁড়িয়েছে ২৫ হাজার কোটি টাকা, যা ব্যাংকটির পরিশোধিত মূলধনের প্রায় ৯৫০ শতাংশ।

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শেখ হাসিনাসহ ১৬ জনের বিরুদ্ধে ইমন হত্যা মামলা

১৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification