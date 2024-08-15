ACC to launch probe against ex-minister Asaduzzaman

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to launch an investigation against former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan over the allegation of amassing illegal wealth through corruption and abuse of power.

The ACC finalised the decision today, the commission's Deputy Director Akhtarul Islam confirmed to The Daily Star.

The decision came 10 days after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

Asaduzzaman has been made accused in a number of cases filed regarding the recent mass protest.