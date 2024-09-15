ACC to investigate corruption allegation against former 2 MPs

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today started an investigation into various corruption allegations brought against two former lawmakers, Sadek Khan from Dhaka-13 and Golam Ashraf Prince from Pabna-5.

A source at the ACC confirmed the development while talking to The Daily Star.

ACC also started a probe into allegations against Professor Munaz Ahmed Noor, vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Bangladesh (BDU).