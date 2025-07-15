ACC initiates enquiry into allegations against CPA Chairman Moniruzzaman

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has initiated an enquiry to probe various allegations, including abuse of power, irregularities, embezzlement and laundering, as well as illegal acquisition of wealth, against Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chairman SM Moniruzzaman.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has formed a two-member committee to conduct the enquiry. Led by Assistant Director (Enquiry and Investigation-5) Md Nowshad Ali, the committee also includes Deputy Assistant Director Md Imran Akan.

Confirming the development, ACC Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam said as part of the enquiry, a letter was issued to the CPA chairman on July 10 for submitting several documents and records to the enquiry team lead by July 28.

As per the letter, the ACC sought several records and documents related to the Karnaphuli dredging project including its approval letter, financial allotment letter, report of tender evaluation committee, work order, agreement, project implementation's progress report, and bill voucher from the CPA chairman.

The ACC also sought attested copies of the CPA chairman's personal documents, including his national ID card, passports, and those of his wife and children.

As part of the enquiry, the enquiry team lead Nowshad Ali also sent a letter on the same day to the managing director of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) seeking documents related to the purchase of vessels from China National Machinery Export and Import Corporation.

Notably, the BSC signed an agreement with the Chinese company regarding the purchase of a vessel when Moniruzzaman was in charge of BSC as its MD.

Contacted, CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruk said they are yet to receive any official letter from ACC in this regard.