ACC finds irregularities at Rajshahi district election office

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found irregularities at the Rajshahi district election office.

A team from the ACC's Rajshahi office, led by Assistant Director Amir Hossain, conducted a drive there this afternoon.

During the raid, the team found evidence of bribery involving outsourcing staff, where service seekers were allegedly forced to pay extra money for services such as making new National Identity (NID) cards and voter list transfers, said the ACC AD.

"We have verified at least two incidents where money was taken. Outsourcing staff are collecting Tk 230 per person for services including NID issuance and voter relocation. A detailed report will be submitted to the commission," said Amir Hossain.

Rajshahi District Election Officer Motawakkil Rahman said, "The ACC team only collected some information from me. Apart from that, I was neither informed about any evidence of corruption nor do I have any knowledge of it."