Corruption
Our Correspondent, Rajshahi
Mon Jun 23, 2025 09:21 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 09:31 PM

Most Viewed

Corruption
Corruption

ACC finds irregularities at Rajshahi district election office

Mon Jun 23, 2025 09:21 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 09:31 PM
Our Correspondent, Rajshahi
Mon Jun 23, 2025 09:21 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 09:31 PM
Photo: Collected

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found irregularities at the Rajshahi district election office.

A team from the ACC's Rajshahi office, led by Assistant Director Amir Hossain, conducted a drive there this afternoon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

During the raid, the team found evidence of bribery involving outsourcing staff, where service seekers were allegedly forced to pay extra money for services such as making new National Identity (NID) cards and voter list transfers, said the ACC AD.

"We have verified at least two incidents where money was taken. Outsourcing staff are collecting Tk 230 per person for services including NID issuance and voter relocation. A detailed report will be submitted to the commission," said Amir Hossain.

Rajshahi District Election Officer Motawakkil Rahman said, "The ACC team only collected some information from me. Apart from that, I was neither informed about any evidence of corruption nor do I have any knowledge of it."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিজ্ঞানীদের হত্যা করে ইরানের পরমাণু কর্মসূচি ঠেকিয়ে রাখা সম্ভব?

আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার আইনে বেসামরিক নাগরিকদের ইচ্ছাকৃতভাবে হত্যা করা নিষিদ্ধ। তবে আইন বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, যদি এই বিজ্ঞানীরা ইরানি সামরিক বাহিনীর অংশ হয়ে থাকেন বা সরাসরি যুদ্ধে অংশ নেন, তাহলে তাদের...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরান-ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধবিরতি: ট্রাম্পের ঘোষণা ও বাস্তবতা

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে