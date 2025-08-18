ACC files cases against S Alam, Gemcon and Nassa groups' chairmen

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed cases against three leading businessmen in the country on charges of embezzling large sums of money and amassing illegal wealth.

At a press briefing at the ACC headquarters in Segunbagicha, the commission's Director General, Akhter Hossain, disclosed the information today.

The accused are Saiful Alam, chairman of S Alam Group; Kazi Nabil Ahmed, owner of Gemcon Group and former member of parliament; and Nazrul Islam Majumder, chairman of Nassa Group.

According to ACC sources, a case has been filed against Saiful Alam on charges of embezzling Tk 80 crore. The allegation states that he opened fake enterprises in the name of street food and restaurant businesses and took loans from First Security Islami Bank Limited in the name of these enterprises, which were later misappropriated. Along with him, 20 others have been accused in the case.

The ACC also filed a case against Nazrul Islam, also former chairman of EXIM Bank, along with 22 others, on charges of embezzling nearly Tk 858 crore. The allegation states that the money was withdrawn under the guise of loans and misappropriated.

Another case has been filed against Kazi Nabil Ahmed. He is accused of acquiring illegal wealth worth Tk 7 crore and conducting suspicious transactions of more than Tk 109 crore across 45 bank accounts.