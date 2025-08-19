Corruption
Staff Correspondent
Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:42 AM

Most Viewed

Corruption
Corruption

ACC files cases against 3 top businessmen

Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:42 AM
Staff Correspondent
Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:42 AM

The Anti-Corruption Commission has filed cases against three leading businessmen in the country on charges of embezzling large sums of money and amassing illegal wealth.

At a press briefing at the ACC headquarters in Segunbagicha yesterday, ACC Director General Akhter Hossain disclosed the information.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The accused are Saiful Alam, chairman of S Alam Group; Kazi Nabil Ahmed, owner of Gemcon Group and former member of parliament; and Nazrul Islam Majumder, chairman of Nassa Group.

According to ACC sources, a case has been filed against Saiful Alam on charges of embezzling Tk 80 crore. The allegation said he opened fake enterprises in name of restaurant businesses and took loans from First Security Islami Bank Limited in name of these enterprises, which were later misappropriated. Along with him, 20 others have been accused in the case.

ACC also filed a case against Nazrul Islam, also former chairman of EXIM Bank, along with 22 others, on charges of embezzling nearly Tk 858 crore. The allegation states the money was withdrawn under the guise of loans.

Another case has been filed against Kazi Nabil Ahmed. He is accused of acquiring illegal wealth worth Tk 7 crore and conducting suspicious transactions of more than Tk 109 crore across 45 bank accounts.

Related topic:
s alam groupNassa GroupGemcon GroupACC
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

S Alam says Singapore citizenship is a shield against central bank ‘intimidation’: FT

9m ago

India to join ACC meeting in Dhaka virtually: report

3w ago

BB probe into Union Bank: ‘S Alam staffer’ took Tk 118cr sans approval

9m ago

Purbachal plots: Charges framed against Hasina, Joy, Putul

2w ago
BNP leaders help secure S Alam's luxury cars, video goes viral

BNP leaders help secure S Alam's luxury cars, video goes viral

11m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

নাফ নদীর পাড়ে কয়েকশ রোহিঙ্গা, বাংলাদেশে প্রবেশে বাধা

রাখাইনে আরাকান আর্মি ও সশস্ত্র রোহিঙ্গা গোষ্ঠীগুলোর মধ্যে সংঘর্ষ চলছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ডাকসু নির্বাচনের মনোনয়নপত্র সংগ্রহ-জমার সময় বাড়ল

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে