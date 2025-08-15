Abbas demands justice over ‘inhumane treatment’ of Khaleda Zia in prison

He was speaking at a prayer ceremony on the occasion of Khaleda Zia’s 81st birthday

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas has demanded justice for those responsible for the mistreatment of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia during her imprisonment.

Speaking at a prayer ceremony held in her honour on the occasion of her 81st birthday, Abbas criticised the conditions Khaleda Zia faced while in jail, including what he described as "inhumane treatment" and the denial of proper medical care.

The special prayer ceremony was organised by the BNP at its Nayapaltan office in the city. The event was attended by several BNP leaders, activists and supporters, and offered prayers for her well-being and for the prosperity of the country.

Abbas said that the former prime minister's health had seriously deteriorated while she was held in custody, citing the appalling conditions in the Old Dhaka Central Jail. "Khaleda Zia was taken to a hospital from a dilapidated building in the jail, but even there, she was not given proper treatment," Abbas said.

"The building was infested with rats, cockroaches and lizards. There are suspicions that she was subjected to slow poisoning during that time," he added.

"Despite the numerous obstacles and conspiracies, Khaleda Zia has emerged as the most popular leader in Bangladesh's political history," he said, adding, "Her leadership and determination made her a target of political vendetta on many occasions."

"Even when she was ill and denied medical care, the people of Bangladesh came forward to demand justice for her," Abbas said, adding that public sentiment continues to call for justice of these injustices.

Khaleda Zia, who has led the BNP for several decades, has been a prominent figure in the country's political landscape, he said.

The veteran BNP leader highlighted her enduring resilience, asserting that Khaleda Zia's legacy would remain unmatched. "She is an uncompromising leader and she will always be a unique example in politics," he observed.

"Those who tried to slowly destroy her are no longer in the country, but Khaleda Zia continues to lead the people."

Abbas also reflected on the 2008 general elections, which he claimed were marked by pressure from within the BNP and political conspiracies from rival parties.

"In 2008, Khaleda Zia was forced to participate in the election due to pressure from party activists and a conspiracy by a specific political party," he said, adding, "Khaleda Zia had always made decisions that were in the best interests of her party."

Other BNP leaders also reiterated their commitment to securing justice for the party chairperson.