590kg govt rice seized from food officer's house in Shariatpur

A mobile court today recovered 590kg of government rice from the residence of a food officer in Shariatpur.

Bhedarganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdullah Al Mamun conducted the drive and recovered the items from the house of Upazila Food Warehouse Officer Iqbal Mahmud, reports our Shariatpur correspondent quoting the UNO.

"There was a complaint against Iqbal for the last one year that he was responsible for anomalies in the warehouse," said UNO Mamun.

"However, we could not take any action against him as there was no evidence," he said.

There were allegations against Iqbal of stockpiling Food Friendly Program rice in his house. A total of 13 sacks of rice (3 bags of 30kg and 10 bags of 50kg) were seized along with 1,100 empty sacks, he said.

Iqbal admitted to the crime, the UNO added.

"We will investigate the matter. The deputy commissioner and higher authorities have been urged to take action against him," Mamun said.

Contacted, Iqbal Mahmud said, "I'm currently ill. I will talk about this later."