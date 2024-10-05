250 tonnes of rice looted from govt warehouse

Depot officer goes into hiding

A man compares different grains of rice at a wholesale market in Navi Mumbai, India August 4, 2023. Photo: Reuters

An allegation has surfaced regarding misappropriation of at least 250 tonnes of rice against warehouse officer of Bhotmari government warehouse in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat.

The official, Ferdous Alam, allegedly looted the rice from the warehouse on Thursday night in collusion with Ekramul Haque, a rice trader of Sukandighi area of the upazila.

Ekramul and Ferdous both went into hiding after the allegation surfaced.

The upazila administration on Friday noon conducted a drive and recovered 30 tonnes of rice from Ekramul's warehouse, said Jahir Imam, upazila nirbahi officer of Kaliganj.

Enamul Haque, food controller of Kaliganj upazila, filed a case in this connection against Ferdous Ekramul with Kaliganj police station on Friday.

Lalmonirhat deputy commissioner HM Raqib Hayder formed a four-member committee, led by additional district magistrate, to investigate the incident and submit a report within five working days.