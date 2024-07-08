Unauthorised road excavation: Dhaka Wasa caught forging DSCC official's signature

Dhaka South City Corporation today seized equipment, belonging to Dhaka Wasa, used for digging work at Lalbagh near Shaheed Abdul Alim playground.

Dhaka Wasa was digging the road adjacent to the field in ward-26 without obtaining permission from DSCC and forging the signature of the city corporation's responsible officer, according to a press release of DSCC.

The release said when asked, those involved in the digging work could not show permission documents taken from DSCC at first. However, after a while, they showed a paper with a fake signature of a DSCC official.

Once caught, officials of Wasa and workers involved with the digging work fled from the scene immediately, said Mithun Chandra Sheel, executive engineer of zone-3 at DSCC.

"We will take appropriate legal action in this regard. A case will be filed, if necessary," he said.