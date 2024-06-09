Utilities
Star Digital Report
Sun Jun 9, 2024 10:44 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 10:51 PM

Gas supply to remain suspended in parts of Dhaka

Gas Crisis
Representational photo: Collected

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital from 10:00am to 6:00pm tomorrow due to pipeline replacement works.

According to a public notice of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where gas supply will remain off are Mugda, Manda, Maniknagar, Dhalpur, Shahjahanpur, and Gopibagh.

All kinds of gas supply to household and commercial consumers will remain halted during the specified time, said Titas.

Consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, Titas said.

