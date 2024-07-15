Utilities
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 15, 2024 11:53 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 11:58 AM

Most Viewed

Utilities

Gas supply to remain shut in parts of Dhaka for 8hrs tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 15, 2024 11:53 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 11:58 AM
Gas supply
Star file photo

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital from 10:00am to 6:00pm tomorrow due to gas pipeline replacement works.

According to a public notice of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where gas supply will remain off are Banani DOHS, Shaheed Moinul Road and Swadhinata Sarani.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

All kinds of gas supply to household and commercial consumers will remain halted during the specified time, said Titas.

Consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, Titas said.

Titas has expressed regret for the inconvenience.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

‘তুমি নয় আমি নয়, রাজাকার রাজাকার’

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের বিভিন্ন হল ও অধিভুক্ত কলেজের শিক্ষার্থীরা মিছিল নিয়ে রাজু ভাস্কর্যের সামনে অবস্থান নিয়েছেন।

৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ন্যায়বিচার পাচ্ছি না, এর ব্যাকগ্রাউন্ডে কী আছে সেটা দেশের মানুষ বোঝেন: ড. ইউনূস

৩১ মিনিট আগে
push notification