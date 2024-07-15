Gas supply to remain shut in parts of Dhaka for 8hrs tomorrow

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital from 10:00am to 6:00pm tomorrow due to gas pipeline replacement works.

According to a public notice of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where gas supply will remain off are Banani DOHS, Shaheed Moinul Road and Swadhinata Sarani.

All kinds of gas supply to household and commercial consumers will remain halted during the specified time, said Titas.

Consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, Titas said.

Titas has expressed regret for the inconvenience.