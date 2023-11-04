Work formally inaugurated of Hemayetpur-Bhatara metro rail line

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today formally inaugurated the construction work of the country's third metro rail line -- Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-5 (northern route), as per the government's plan to build a 140km metro rail network in the capital and adjacent areas.

Hasina unveiled the inauguration plaque of the construction work of the 20km metro rail at a programme at Motijheel Metro Station today, along with the inauguration of the Agargaon-Motijheel section of MRT Line-6, the first metro rail line of the country.

MRT Line-5 (northern route) will start from Savar's Hemayetpur and end at Bhatara via Gabtoli, Mirpur, and Gulshan. It will be implemented with a Japanese loan. The line will have 14 stations and have both underground and elevated sections.

Approved in October 2019, the deadline of the Tk 41, 238.55 crore project is 2028.

On May 23 this year, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited hired a joint venture firm of TOA Corporation of Japan and Spectra Group of Bangladesh for the work at the cost of Tk 1,189 crore.

Although prime minister inaugurated the construction works formally today, physical work started on July 16 with the beginning of land development of its depot at Hemayetpur by the joint venture company.

The project work is divided into 10 packages, and the contract of one -- with TOA Corporation -- has been signed so far.