Woman raped inside train toilet at Kamalapur

The suspect is a public address announcer of Rangpur Express train

A female passenger was raped inside a toilet of the Rangpur Express train when the train was stationed at the platform at Dhaka's Kamalapur Railway Station this morning.

Railway police detained the suspect, Saiful Islam, 28, a public address announcer of the train, after the victim lodged a verbal complaint against him with the train officials, said Farhat Ahmed, superintendent of Syedpur Railway Police.

The incident reportedly took place between 8:45am and 9:15am today while the train was stationed at the platform at Dhaka station, he said.

Quoting the victim, the railway police sources said the woman was heading to her home in Kurigram. The accused rapist confined her inside the train toilet and raped her.

"Upon being informed, police took immediate action and apprehended the suspect. They were taken to Santahar Railway Police Station in Bogura as it was the nearest police station after the train started its journey," the SP said.

Both the woman and the accused will be brought back to Dhaka for further legal proceedings, he said.

Habibur Rahman, in charge of Bogura's Santahar Railway Police Station, told our Bogura correspondent, "We took both the victim and the accused off the Rangpur Express around 4:15pm.

Later, at 4:45pm, they were sent to Dhaka's Kamalapur Railway Station on the Dhaka-bound Panchagarh Express, under the supervision of the railway police, he said.

Jaynal Abedin, officer-in-charge of Dhaka Railway Police Station, said they were informed about the incident and are currently waiting for the victim to come and lodge a formal complaint.