Will make railway profitable curbing graft: minister

Railways Minister Zillul Hakim today pledged to turn the Bangladesh Railway into a profitable organisation.

"Under prime minister's leadership, the development in the railway sector has been unprecedented. And we will transform it into a profitable organisation by expanding the development," he said while exchanging greetings with the employees and staff of the Bangladesh Railway after joining his office.

Mentioning that miscreants are carrying out sabotage or criminal activities, the minister said: "Our major challenge is to make the railway a safe transport by strengthening security."

He also stressed the need to root out corruption in the railway sector to turn it into a profitable organisation.

The minister also assured of taking necessary steps to stop the black marketing of train tickets and recover the land of the railway from illegal occupation.