‘We want protection, compensation’

Demand transport owners, workers for plying buses amid BNP-Jamaat blockade; home minister to visit terminals from Friday

Buses lie idle at Mohakhali terminal yesterday. Many bus operators and workers are not ready to operate buses amid the ongoing blockade unless they get assurance about protection and compensation. Photo: Prabir Das

A handful of buses hit the streets, especially on the inter-district routes, in the last two days despite a decision of top transport associations leaders to keep services normal during the BNP-Jamaat blockade.

Many bus operators and workers are not ready to operate buses unless they get clear assurance about protection and compensation from the highest authority because plying the vehicles would put their life at risk.

Moreover, they were not ready to operate buses with less passengers in fear of economic losses, even though some transport and ruling party leaders assured them of giving compensation. They want announcement from the prime minister, insiders said.

Against the backdrop, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal yesterday held a meeting with top transport leaders at his secretariat office to come out with a solution, as both the authorities and transport leaders think BNP, Jamaat may announce further blockade in coming days, sources said.

As per the decision of the meeting, the home minister will visit all four major bus terminals in the capital from Friday to assure transport owners and workers of giving necessary safety and compensation from the government, two participants of the meeting confirmed The Daily Star last night.

He will visit Gabtoli on Friday noon and three other terminals -- Mohakhali, Saydabad and Phulbaria -- within next few days.

A day after BNP and Jamaat announced a three-day blockade starting on Tuesday, leaders of transport owners and workers convened a meeting and agreed to continue operating both passenger and goods vehicles during the blockade.

Shajahan Khan, president of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, chaired the meeting attended by top leaders of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, the Federation, and Bangladesh Bus Truck Owners Association.

Meanwhile, continued to bear the brunt of the situation.

Ali Iqbal, a Kuwait expatriate, came to Gabtoli Bus Terminal at around 10:00am yesterday to go to Meherpur. He said he failed to get any bus.

"We will not run any bus unless we get at least 20 passengers, otherwise we have to incur losses. Besides, there are risks of getting attacked," manager of a bus company said.

"Some of our leaders and local ruling party leaders assured us that they will work to get compensation for us. But we are not assured by their words, we want assurance from top brass of the government," he said, seeking anonymity.

A top workers' leader said they want assurance from the prime minister about three issues -- protection for operating buses, compensation for both the owners, in case vehicles get damaged and for workers, in case they sustain injuries or die.

In yesterday's meeting with the home minister, Shajahan Khan, also a ruling party lawmaker, Federation's secretary general Osman Ali, Owners' Association's president and secretary general Mashiur Rahman Ranga and Khandaker Enayet Ullah respectively, Abu Raihan, general secretary of Bangladesh Bus Truck Owners Association and two top police officials were present

"Yes, we had a meeting with the home minister. As per the decision of the meeting, the minister will come to our Gabtoli Terminal on Friday and give an announcement on behalf of the prime minister," Abu Raihan said.