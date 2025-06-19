Waterlogging disrupts operations at Benapole Land Port

There have been 88 millimetres of rain in the region in the past three days

Continuous rainfall over the past three days has caused waterlogging at Benapole land port, severely disrupting activities at the country's largest land port.

According to the Jashore weather office of Bangladesh Air Force, there has been 88 milimetres of rain in the region in the past three days.

This has resulted in large parts of the port—including key yards and warehouses—being submerged in knee-deep water, halting cargo handling and transportation activities, port sources said.

Traders attributed the crisis to the absence of a proper drainage system and the consequences of unplanned infrastructure development.

According to Benapole Port Deputy Director Mamun Kabir Torofdar, the authorities have been forced to shut down several entry gates due to the situation.

The waterlogging situation has worsened as the railway authorities recently filled up land for railway expansion without constructing culverts, disrupting the natural flow of rainwater. This blockage has led to widespread waterlogging across the port area, they said.

"This is the country's largest land port, and the government earns nearly Tk 10,000 crore in annual revenue from here. Yet, the port continues to suffer from the same problem every year without any visible intervention," said importer Al Mamun.

"When rainwater enters the warehouses, it causes massive losses for traders," he added.

Abdul Latif, joint secretary of Benapole Importers and Exporters Association, said poor drainage has made water movement extremely difficult within the port.

"Any time, water can seep into the warehouses," he warned.

"Around 22 to 24 lakh tonnes of goods are imported through this port annually. Despite having 33 sheds, three open yards, and a transhipment yard, most of the infrastructure lacks long-term planning. This is why waterlogging is a recurring issue during rainfall," added Abdul Latif.

Deputy Director Mamun Kabir Torofdar acknowledged the problem, said that drainage has been hindered due to land filling by the railway authorities during railway expansion without installing culverts.

"Steps are being taken to resolve the matter quickly," he said.

Tajuddin Ahmed, executive engineer of Bangladesh Railway Jashore zone, said, "Bangladesh Railway will soon open a drainage system to extract the water that is stuck in the port. We have spoken to the port authorities about this issue."

The loading and unloading activities at the port remain suspended till filing of this report around 8:00pm.