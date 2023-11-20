Villagers suffer for collapsed bridge

The broken bridge at Madla village in Jhenidah’s Shailakupa upazila. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Star

Thousands of people of several villages in Shailakupa upazila have been suffering since a bridge over GK (Ganga Kapotakkho) Project Canal at Madla village near Khulumbaria Bazar collapsed couple of months ago.

Before the collapse, people, especially farmers, traders and students of at least 21 villages used to cross the canal through the bridge every day.

According to Jhenidah Water Development Board (WDB), the 60-foot-long and 16-foot-wide bridge was built in 1960.

Locals said the year-old bridge broke down when a sand-laden truck was crossing it about six months ago.

Since then, villagers have been crossing the canal using a risky bamboo-made makeshift platform that they made on self-help basis.

Madla Secondary School, a large market, a government primary school and a public hospital are situated on either side of the canal.

Local farmers and traders are the worst sufferers as they cannot carry their produces and other goods to the nearby markets in absence of a permanent bridge.

Moreover, due to the broken bridge no motorised vehicles like CNG-run auto-rickshaws, easy-bikes or motorcycles are currently plying on the route, putting regular commuters on sheer trouble.

Abdul Malek, a resident of Azadnagar village, said the important bridge broke down around six months back, but the authorities concerned are yet to take any step to reconstruct the bridge.

As a result, local farmers are incurring losses as they have to pay additional money to carry their products to the nearby market that lies on other side of the bridge, he said.

Pilot Hossain, an honours student from Purbo Madlapur village, said he has to cross the bamboo bridge amid risk to go to his college every day.

Hakimpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Iku Shikdar said although he has informed the authorities concern about the matter, they are yet to any necessary measures in this regard. Jhenidah WDB Executive Engineer Abu Rayhan said he has sent a letter to the concerned ministry for fund allotment.