Vehicular movement turns risky on Sonahat Rail Bridge

The 366-metre-long iron bridge is part of the only route linking Sonahat Land Port

Vehicular movement has become extremely risky on the century-old Sonahat Rail Bridge over the Dudhkumar river in Kurigram's Bhurungamari upazila.

"The British built this bridge for train movement before the Partition in 1947. After rail services ceased, it was declared abandoned. Locals began using it as a footbridge. Later, the Roads and Highways Department installed a deck over it to allow vehicles to pass. However, its official lifespan ended in 2001," said Abdullah Al Mamun, Lalmonirhat divisional railway traffic officer.

The 366-metre-long iron bridge is part of the only route linking Sonahat Land Port with the rest of the country.

The bridge was partially damaged during the Liberation War in 1971 and later repaired to allow traffic movement for years, as no alternative route is available. The opening of Sonahat Land Port in 2012 caused a sharp rise in vehicles using the bridge, putting extra pressure on it and leaving it in a vulnerable condition.

At present, the bridge is severely dilapidated and unsuitable for vehicular movement. Yet, around 200-250 goods-laden trucks to and from Sonahat Land Port, and over 1,000 other heavy and light vehicles use this bridge daily despite the risks.

Recently, a section of the bridge's deck collapsed, trapping a goods-loaded truck and halting all traffic on the bridge for nearly 25 hours until necessary repairs were completed.

In the past six months, the bridge's deck has collapsed at least 17 times in similar incidents, each causing traffic disruptions lasting between 6 and 48 hours.

"Vehicles cannot pass simultaneously from both sides of the bridge. When vehicles cross from one side, others have to wait 10-15 minutes. If a truck gets stuck, the whole area's road communication is cut off for hours," said Sultan Ahmed, a local resident.

Thousands of people, including students, office-goers, workers, and patients from Banga Sonahat, Baldia, Char Bhurungamari, Andharijhar, and Tilai unions of the upazila, as well as Kochakata, Kedar, Ballobherkhas, and Narayanpur unions of neighbouring Nageshwari upazila, rely on this bridge to connect with the upazila and district centres. They suffer greatly whenever vehicles get stuck on the bridge.

Akmal Hossain, a member of Sonahat Land Port C&F Agents Association, said, "Many drivers avoid crossing this risky bridge with loaded trucks. This is causing problems in transporting imported goods. The delay in constructing a new bridge has adversely impacted our business and the overall local economy."

Contacted, Nazrul Islam, executive engineer of RHD in Kurigram, said a new bridge is being constructed to replace the old one on this route.

"Construction of a new 645-metre-long concrete bridge over the Dudhkumar river is underway at a cost of around Tk 141 crore. We expect the project to be completed by June 2026," he said.

"Meanwhile, we regularly repair the damaged sections of the iron bridge's deck to enable traffic movement for the time being," he added.