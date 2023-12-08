Uttara-Motijheel Metro: Service until 8:00pm not before April

DU, Bijoy Sarani stations open on Dec 13

Metro rail passengers of the Agargaon-Motijheel section may have to wait until April to have 12-hours-a-day service.

They may have to wait until July for service until midnight on the entire Uttara-Motijheel section, hinted metro rail authorities yesterday.

The Dhaka University and Bijoy Sarani stations will open on December 13, they said, adding that the duration of services on the Agargaon-Motijheel section will remain the same, 7:30am to 11:30am.

MRT/Rapid pass holders, however, can get on trains as soon as 7:10am at Uttara end and as late as 12:12pm at the Motijheel end.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), at a press conference yesterday said the Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh stations on the Mass Rapid Transit-6 will open within January.

He said after all the stations are in service, they would start increasing service time.

Metro service on the Motijheel-Kamalapur section is expected to begin in June 2025, he said.

MAN Siddique said around 1.51 crore people used the metro so far and over one lakh people use the service daily.